DeSantis Enters His Flop Era



Tara brings on radio host and president of the Josiah Bartlett Center for Public Policy Drew Cline to discuss the ins and outs of New Hampshire’s primary, where the state’s undeclared voters are up for grabs. Tara and Drew chat about Ron DeSantis’s lack of local appeal in the Granite State, how write-in votes for Biden might work against Nikki Haley, and more!

Host: Tara Palmeri

Guest: Drew Cline

Producers: Devon Baroldi and Conor Nevins

