DeSantis Enters His Flop Era

Drew Cline joins Tara to discuss the New Hampshire primary and Ron DeSantis’s lack of local appeal in the state

By Tara Palmeri
GOP Presidential Candidate Ron DeSantis Campaigns In New Hampshire Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images


Tara brings on radio host and president of the Josiah Bartlett Center for Public Policy Drew Cline to discuss the ins and outs of New Hampshire’s primary, where the state’s undeclared voters are up for grabs. Tara and Drew chat about Ron DeSantis’s lack of local appeal in the Granite State, how write-in votes for Biden might work against Nikki Haley, and more!

Host: Tara Palmeri
Guest: Drew Cline
Producers: Devon Baroldi and Conor Nevins

