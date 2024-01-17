 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pascal Siakam to the Pacers Trade Reaction. Plus, Round 1 of Embiid vs. Jokic, and Chet: Live and in Color.

Justin, Rob, and Wos cover the Raptors-Pacers trade that sent Pascal Siakam to the Pacers in return for three first-round picks and Bruce Brown

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Toronto Raptors v Utah Jazz Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images


Justin, Rob, and Wos join to cover the Raptors-Pacers trade that sent Pascal Siakam to the Pacers in return for three first-round picks and Bruce Brown. They break down Siakam’s fit with the Pacers, evaluate where they stack up in the East pecking order, and debate whether the Raptors got a big enough return (2:50). Later, they cover last night’s thrilling Thunder-Clippers game (with Wos in attendance) and highlight the impressive performances from both teams (26:01). Then, they stop and marvel at Joel Embiid’s dominance and share their big-picture takeaways on the 76ers’ future (54:44).

Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Producer: Jack Sanders
Additional Production Supervision: Ben Cruz

