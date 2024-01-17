 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bianca Belair and Montez Ford Talk ‘Love & WWE,’ and We Celebrate the One-Year Anniversary of ‘Worldwide’

Ben, Khal, and Brian kick things off by reflecting on their show as they celebrate one year together. Then they discuss Cody Rhodes, Bayley saying there’s always a place in WWE for Draymond Green, Nick Nemeth’s debut on TNA’s ‘Hard to Kill,’ and much more.

By Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian Waters
Cassie Russell (via WWE website)


Going WORLDWIIIIIDE for one year! Ben, Khal, and Brian kick things off by reflecting on their show as they celebrate one year together. Then they get into the following headlines:

  • DDP calls Cody Rhodes this generation’s people’s champion (8:36)
  • Bayley says there’s always a place in WWE for Draymond Green (20:27)
  • Nick Nemeth’s debut on TNA’s Hard to Kill hits 1 million views (29:07)

To continue the celebration, they welcome WWE power couple Bianca Belair and Montez Ford (38:40). They come on and discuss the following:

  • Bianca’s dream match with Charlotte Flair (50:02)
  • Lessons Montez learned from Bobby Lashley (53:22)
  • Their new reality series, Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez (57:46)

Last, they talk through last night’s NXT (72:40) and preview tonight’s AEW Dynamite (75:40).

For an opportunity to have your hot take featured on They Said What?!, leave a voicemail at (202) 417-8160.

Hosts: Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian H. Waters
Guests: Bianca Belair and Montez Ford
Producer: Brian H. Waters

