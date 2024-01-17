Who Will Be the Casualties of the Manchester United Takeover?

James Allcott is joined by Manchester United ownership expert and the face of United Peoples TV Sam Peoples to discuss the INEOS takeover. Christmas Eve, British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe acquired 25 percent of Manchester United, taking control of football operations. This podcast explores the possibility of the return of the almighty Red Devils, if they can shake the shadow of Sir Alex to create a new identity. And if so, who will be the casualties?
Host: James Allcott
Guests: Sam Peoples
Producer: Cai Jones
Editor: Finn McSkimming
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
