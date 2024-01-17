 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

“Your QB is Not That Guy” | Ep. 341

Plus, more fallout from the Bulls Ring of Honor ceremony

By Jason Goff
Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images


The Full Go returns as Jason chats with good ol’ no. 96, Alex Brown. Jason and Alex discuss why the Cowboys don’t win in the playoffs, why Alex wants his version of C.J. Stroud in Chicago, and the Eagles-Bucs debacle. Following that, the two discuss Bill Belichick’s interview with Atlanta, Mike Tomlin walking out of a press conference, and what draft pick AB would trade for Tomlin. After the conversation with Alex, Jason discusses Jason Benetti winning the NSMA Illinois Sportscaster of the Year award, and why it’s a kick in the nuts as a White Sox fan. To wrap up, Jason discusses Michael Jordan’s absence from the Bulls Ring of Honor ceremony, and why it’s important to remember that athletes are human.

Leave us a message on the Full Go listener line at 773-359-3103 or write to us at TheFullGo@gmail.com. We’d love to hear from you!

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out Resources and Helplines for Gambling Responsibly to find out more, or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Alex Brown
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

