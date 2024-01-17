“Your QB is Not That Guy” | Ep. 341



The Full Go returns as Jason chats with good ol’ no. 96, Alex Brown. Jason and Alex discuss why the Cowboys don’t win in the playoffs, why Alex wants his version of C.J. Stroud in Chicago, and the Eagles-Bucs debacle. Following that, the two discuss Bill Belichick’s interview with Atlanta, Mike Tomlin walking out of a press conference, and what draft pick AB would trade for Tomlin. After the conversation with Alex, Jason discusses Jason Benetti winning the NSMA Illinois Sportscaster of the Year award, and why it’s a kick in the nuts as a White Sox fan. To wrap up, Jason discusses Michael Jordan’s absence from the Bulls Ring of Honor ceremony, and why it’s important to remember that athletes are human.

