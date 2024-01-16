 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The 2024 Movie Auction. Plus: Jake Johnson!

Sean, Amanda, and Chris auction draft the movies they’re most excited for in 2024, and Jake Johnson joins to discuss his new movie, ‘Self Reliance’

By Sean Fennessey, Amanda Dobbins, and Chris Ryan
Hulu


Sean, Amanda, and Chris gather to auction draft the movies they’re most excited for in 2024, including both Zendaya vehicles, Dune Part 2 and Challengers; Bong Joon-ho’s Mickey 17; Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis; and more (1:00). Then, Sean is joined by first-time feature director Jake Johnson to talk about his movie Self Reliance (1:17:00) and how he views it as fitting in the larger arc of his career on and off the screen.

Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Guests: Chris Ryan and Jake Johnson
Senior Producer: Bobby Wagner

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Big Picture

The Latest

The 2024 Hype Draft

Mal and Jo are joined by Sean and Ben to talk about the movies, shows, and other content they’re looking forward to in 2024!

By Mallory Rubin, Joanna Robinson, and 2 more

UFC 297 Preview: Has Dricus Du Plessis Gotten Into Sean Strickland’s Head? Plus, UFC’s Saudi Problems, and PFL-Bellator Supercard Announced

What could happen next for the winner of UFC 297’s main event?

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and 1 more
Play

Pat McAfee and Dr. King’s Dream, Plus Iowa Caucus Results

Plus, talking about the trailer for ‘Not Another Church Movie’

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

NFL Wild-Card Weekend Fun, How the Networks Botched Iowa, and ESPN’s Year From Hell

Bryan and David talk about how this year is already shaping up to be rough for ESPN

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

A Failed Takedown of Dr. Nicole on ‘Miami’ and ‘Southern Charm’ Reunion Part 1

Chelsea and Zack are back to recap the latest on ‘RHOM’ and ‘Southern Charm’!

By Chelsea Stark-Jones

Celts Check-in With Brian Robb. Plus, Ranking Possible Belichick Destinations.

Brian Barrett and Brian Robb discuss the recent Celtics’ wins, Joe Mazzulla’s Coach of the Year chances, potential Cs moves, how many All-Stars this team should have, and more

By Brian Barrett