The 2024 Movie Auction. Plus: Jake Johnson!

Sean, Amanda, and Chris gather to auction draft the movies they’re most excited for in 2024, including both Zendaya vehicles, Dune Part 2 and Challengers; Bong Joon-ho’s Mickey 17; Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis; and more (1:00). Then, Sean is joined by first-time feature director Jake Johnson to talk about his movie Self Reliance (1:17:00) and how he views it as fitting in the larger arc of his career on and off the screen.
Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Guests: Chris Ryan and Jake Johnson
Senior Producer: Bobby Wagner
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS