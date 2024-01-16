24 Question Party People: Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker of Sleater-Kinney

Sleater-Kinney’s Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker drop by the show to chat about a variety of things, ranging from very on-brand to totally out of left field, including NPR heartthrob Kai Ryssdal, telling lies at the city dump, couples counseling, dining with Steven Spielberg, and the secret behind the band’s decades-long partnership. All this and more on this week’s episode of 24 Question Party People.
Host: Yasi Salek
Guests: Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker
Producer: Jesse Miller-Gordon
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Additional Production Supervision: Justin Sayles
Theme Song: Hether Fortune
