Kaz Is Back! Plus, Fantasy Booking the Royal Rumble Finish.

David and Kaz kick off the show with the cold open question of the week: Who was a better WWE champion, Jinder Mahal or Dolph Ziggler? Then they discuss the following from this weekend in pro wrestling:
- The possibility of Roman Reigns vs. Nick Aldis (13:12)
- Will The Rock be at the Royal Rumble (17:42)?
- Fantasy booking the ending of the Royal Rumble (19:10)
- Which wrestlers who were at WrestleMania X8 could be world champions today (26:20)?
- TNA Hard to Kill recap (52:00)
- A preview of Seth Rollins vs. Jinder Mahal for the world title (56:21)
Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famyuide
Producer: Brian H. Waters
