Kaz Is Back! Plus, Fantasy Booking the Royal Rumble Finish.



David and Kaz kick off the show with the cold open question of the week: Who was a better WWE champion, Jinder Mahal or Dolph Ziggler? Then they discuss the following from this weekend in pro wrestling:

The possibility of Roman Reigns vs. Nick Aldis (13:12)

Will The Rock be at the Royal Rumble (17:42)?

Fantasy booking the ending of the Royal Rumble (19:10)

Which wrestlers who were at WrestleMania X8 could be world champions today (26:20)?

TNA Hard to Kill recap (52:00)

A preview of Seth Rollins vs. Jinder Mahal for the world title (56:21)

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famyuide

Producer: Brian H. Waters

