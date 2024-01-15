 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kaz Is Back! Plus, Fantasy Booking the Royal Rumble Finish.

David and Kazeem debate Jinder Mahal vs. Dolph Ziggler, a possible Roman Reigns–Nick Aldis fight, and more

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
WWE


David and Kaz kick off the show with the cold open question of the week: Who was a better WWE champion, Jinder Mahal or Dolph Ziggler? Then they discuss the following from this weekend in pro wrestling:

  • The possibility of Roman Reigns vs. Nick Aldis (13:12)
  • Will The Rock be at the Royal Rumble (17:42)?
  • Fantasy booking the ending of the Royal Rumble (19:10)
  • Which wrestlers who were at WrestleMania X8 could be world champions today (26:20)?
  • TNA Hard to Kill recap (52:00)
  • A preview of Seth Rollins vs. Jinder Mahal for the world title (56:21)

‌Be sure to check out videos on the Ringer TikTok account @RingerWrestling, Instagram Threads, and X.

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famyuide
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

