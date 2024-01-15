Here Comes the Pitch: The Franchise Musical Edition

Jomi and Steve are joined by Jessica Clemons for another exciting edition of “Here Comes the Pitch,” but this time around, we’re breaking out our best melodies and lyrics! Listen and be amazed as the three journey through some of their best musical ideas pulling from the endless pool of IP. There may or may not be some singing on the way!
Host: Jomi Adeniran and Steve Ahlman
Guest: Jessica Clemons
Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal
