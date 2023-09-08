 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WWE Superstar Finn Bálor on the Judgment Day, His Friendship With Bray Wyatt, and More. Plus, MJF’s Babyface Era and Dip Wants to Make a Massive Change

Plus, Dip weighs in on the CM Punk conversation from Tuesday’s show

By Peter Rosenberg
You never know what to expect on the Cheap Heat Friday Something. And on today’s episode, two of the most handsome men in pro wrestling join the maj one Peter Rosenberg! First, Dip weighs in on the CM Punk conversation from Tuesday’s show, and he and Rosenberg also discuss MJF’s babyface run (1:50). The guys also hit some mailbag questions before WWE superstar Finn Bálor—ahead of tomorrow night’s Nassau Coliseum event—hops on to talk about the Judgment Day and when he knew they’d be this good, the wrestler he thinks is the future of the business, what impresses him so much about Grayson Waller, and of course, the passing of Bray Wyatt (39:08).

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Dip
Guest: Finn Bálor
Producer: Troy Farkas

