WWE and UFC Merger Closing Soon

David and Kaz are back to discuss the latest in the world of wrestling, kicking things off this week with a discussion about Gunther breaking Honky Tonk Man’s Intercontinental Championship record (01:00).
The guys dive into the WWE and UFC deal and how bringing the companies together could affect the way we consume WWE as fans in the future (05:00).
Of course David and Kaz take a moment to fantasy book potential CM Punk WWE return scenarios (16:00).
Later, the guys react to last night’s Dynamite, including MJF and Samoa Joe’s confrontational promo (30:00).
Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Producer: Jonathan Kermah
