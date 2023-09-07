 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WWE and UFC Merger Closing Soon

David and Kaz also discuss Gunther’s Intercontinental Championship record, potential CM Punk return scenarios, and last night’s ‘Dynamite’

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
WWE Announces Matches With Tyson Fury And Cain Velasquez At Crown Jewel Event Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images


David and Kaz are back to discuss the latest in the world of wrestling, kicking things off this week with a discussion about Gunther breaking Honky Tonk Man’s Intercontinental Championship record (01:00).

The guys dive into the WWE and UFC deal and how bringing the companies together could affect the way we consume WWE as fans in the future (05:00).

Of course David and Kaz take a moment to fantasy book potential CM Punk WWE return scenarios (16:00).

Later, the guys react to last night’s Dynamite, including MJF and Samoa Joe’s confrontational promo (30:00).

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Producer: Jonathan Kermah

