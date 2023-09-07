WWE and UFC Merger Closing Soon



David and Kaz are back to discuss the latest in the world of wrestling, kicking things off this week with a discussion about Gunther breaking Honky Tonk Man’s Intercontinental Championship record (01:00).

The guys dive into the WWE and UFC deal and how bringing the companies together could affect the way we consume WWE as fans in the future (05:00).

Of course David and Kaz take a moment to fantasy book potential CM Punk WWE return scenarios (16:00).

Later, the guys react to last night’s Dynamite, including MJF and Samoa Joe’s confrontational promo (30:00).

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

Producer: Jonathan Kermah

