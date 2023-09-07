 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Why I Decided to Retire...

Ben talks about his decision to retire after 505 professional matches, five promotions, a League Cup, and some of the most memorable moments in football

By Ben Foster

Today’s podcast is the one where we speak about Ben’s retirement. After 505 professional matches, five promotions, a League Cup, and some of the most memorable moments in football, Ben today talks about how he realised it was the time to retire and gives you other reasons why it was so important that now was the right time. He also goes into detail about what the future holds as he becomes a full-time content creator.

