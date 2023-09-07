Why I Decided to Retire...

Today’s podcast is the one where we speak about Ben’s retirement. After 505 professional matches, five promotions, a League Cup, and some of the most memorable moments in football, Ben today talks about how he realised it was the time to retire and gives you other reasons why it was so important that now was the right time. He also goes into detail about what the future holds as he becomes a full-time content creator.

Check out the NEW Cycling GK Website down below and get your Sunday League confessions in!

https://thecyclinggk.com/

Subscribe: Spotify