Death Cab for Cutie With Michael Tedder

Death Cab for Cutie emerged from the Pacific Northwest in the late ’90s and came to embody the indie sound of the mid-aughts, rising to fame alongside the teenage melodrama they helped soundtrack. Today they are still releasing meaningful music while many of their peers faded away. Author Michael Tedder joins Yasi to trace their path from early years to the present.
Follow Michael Tedder on Twitter @Mtedder.
Host: Yasi Salek
Guest: Michael Tedder
Producer: Jesse Miller-Gordon
Audio Editor: Adrian Bridges
Additional Production Supervision: Justin Sayles
Theme Song: Bethany Cosentino
Subscribe: Spotify