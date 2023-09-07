Five Big Questions One Month Away From Training Camp

Justin and Rob start by discussing Christian Wood signing with the Lakers and how he fits on their team (3:44). Then, they answer five questions one month before training camp starts, including any dark horse teams who could trade for Damian Lillard and James Harden, which players make the FIBA leap, story lines to keep an eye on, and more (16:35).
Hosts: Justin Verrier and Rob Mahoney
Producer: Isaiah Blakely
Additional Production Supervision: Benjamin Cruz
