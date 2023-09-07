Michael Leitch: The Biggest Upset in Rugby World Cup History | Beyond Expected Series



Welcome to the fourth episode of the Rugby Pod Beyond Expected Series, presented by Asahi Super Dry, the official beer of Rugby World Cup 2023.

This week, we’re delighted to be joined by a man who was involved in the biggest upset in Rugby World Cup history when Japan shocked the rugby world and beat South Africa. We’ll hear how he came to be in Japan, captaining his team to a home quarterfinal, and how he thinks Japan will do in France this year and beyond.

In this series we’ll be talking to legends of the game as they tell stories from their career: the unexpected moments on the pitch, friendships and post-match beers shared off the pitch.

Subscribe: Spotify