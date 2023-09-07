 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Michael Leitch: The Biggest Upset in Rugby World Cup History | Beyond Expected Series

This week, the guys are delighted to be joined by a man who was involved in the biggest upset in Rugby World Cup history when Japan shocked the rugby world and beat South Africa

By The Rugby Pod
Japan Portraits - Rugby World Cup France 2023 Photo by Etienne Oliveau - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images


Welcome to the fourth episode of the Rugby Pod Beyond Expected Series, presented by Asahi Super Dry, the official beer of Rugby World Cup 2023.

This week, we’re delighted to be joined by a man who was involved in the biggest upset in Rugby World Cup history when Japan shocked the rugby world and beat South Africa. We’ll hear how he came to be in Japan, captaining his team to a home quarterfinal, and how he thinks Japan will do in France this year and beyond.

In this series we’ll be talking to legends of the game as they tell stories from their career: the unexpected moments on the pitch, friendships and post-match beers shared off the pitch.

