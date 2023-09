Poll after poll shows Joe Biden and Donald Trump neck and neck in a potential rematch, but former president Obama’s reelection guru Jim Messina says to disregard the polls: Biden is stronger than you think. On today’s episode, Tara debates Messina on whether the warning signs are legitimate.

To sign up for Tara’s Puck newsletter, The Best and the Brightest, visit puck.news/tarapalmeri.

Host: Tara Palmeri

Guest: Jim Messina

Producers: Devon Manze and Conor Nevins

Subscribe: Spotify