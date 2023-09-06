 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

10 Way-Too-Early Oscar Predictions and the Best Movies at Telluride and Venice

Sean and Amanda chat about the films they saw at two recent film festivals and make some awards predictions

By Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
After their respective trips to Colorado and Italy, Sean and Amanda convene to discuss the movies they watched at the Telluride and Venice Film Festivals, including films from David Fincher, Sofia Coppola, Michael Mann, Yorgos Lanthimos, Bradley Cooper, Ryusuke Hamaguchi, and more (1:00). Then, they share some early Oscar predictions based on the quality of the films and the buzz surrounding the films coming out of the two festivals (1:10:00).

Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Senior Producer: Bobby Wagner

