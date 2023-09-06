 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Should Arsenal and Man United Be Worried, and Is JWP Being Disrespected?

James Allcott and his guests answer pressing questions about which Manchester United players will be hung out to dry, Kai Havertz’s season, and why Eddie Nketiah is Arsenal’s starting striker

By James Lawrence Allcott

James Allcott is joined by Dev Bajwa (@ammandev) and Alex Moneypenny (@AMonFootball) to discuss the ripple effects of the season so far, as suggested by YOU. The trio also discuss the truth about Arsenal versus Manchester United at the weekend and what we’ve learned from the clash. Which Man United players will be hung out to dry, and is Sancho one of them? But also, what has Kai Havertz’s season been like so far, and is Arteta right to stick by him? And of course, why Haaland is the reason Nketiah is Arsenal’s starting striker.

Host: James Allcott
Guests: Dev Bajwa and Alex Moneypenny
Producer: Cai Jones
Editor: Finn McSkimming
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify

