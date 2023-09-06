 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

All Things Brad, Angelina, and Jennifer With Former US Weekly Photo Editor Peter Grossman

Peter Grossman joins to discuss love triangles and the moment he realized Angelina and Brad were together before the public knew

By Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt

Spencer and Heidi are joined by Peter Grossman, former photo editor of US Weekly. They dive deep into all things love triangle, focusing on one of the biggest scandals in Hollywood history: Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, and Jennifer Aniston’s love triangle (11:23)—including the moment Grossman realized Angelina and Brad were together before the public knew (19:28). But first, they discuss celebrity blog culture in the 2000s (8:34).

Hosts: Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag-Pratt
Guest: Peter Grossman
Producers: Aleya Zenieris, Amelia Wedemeyer, and Chelsea Stark-Jones
Theme Song: Heidi Montag-Pratt

