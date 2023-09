Erika is joined this week by writer and sex educator Aria Vega to discuss the movie Bottoms and how it fits into a genre we made up called “sex-crazed teen girls on a mission.” You can find more of Aria’s work at her website ariavega.com.

If you have any thoughts about what we talked about today or want to tell us how your heart is, please email us at whataboutyourfriendspod@gmail.com.

Host: Erika Ramirez

Guest: Aria Vega

Producer: Sasha Ashall

Theme Music: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify