 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Can SGA Make the Leap Next Season? Plus, Admiring All the Talent at the World Cup and the Lost Art of Rebounding.

Verno and KOC also chat about Noah Lyles’s “world champions” comments

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Canada v Dominican Republic - International Friendly Photo by Fermin Rodriguez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images


Verno and KOC continue to share their excitement for the ongoing FIBA Basketball World Cup (01:00). They discuss Team USA’s roster, which is filled with rising young talent, as well as their lack of size before diving into the rebounding issue that could be trouble for future rosters in the World Cup. Also, they dive into their mailbag and answer more emails! They discuss if Shai Gilgeous-Alexander can make the superstar leap next season, Noah Lyles’s “world champions” comments, what the Raptors can do to return to contention, and so much more (20:45).

Got a question for Verno and KOC? Send them an email at nbamailbag@gmail.com!

Or you can send the guys a tweet @ChrisVernonShow and @KevinOConnorNBA!

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In The Mismatch

The Latest

Live-Action ‘One Piece’ Season 1 Instant Reactions

Charles, Jessica, and Justin get together to break down the latest anime turned live-action series and explore why so many previous ones failed

By Charles Holmes, Jessica Clemons, and 1 more

Eagles-Patriots Preview and Season Predictions!

Plus, Ben and Sheil are still on Gannon Watch!

By Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia

Seven Players With the Most to Prove This Season

Plus, Austin’s reaction to Noah Lyles’s NBA comments

By Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi

Why WWE Doesn’t Need CM Punk, the Judgment Day Has Replaced the Bloodline, Plus a Breakdown of John Cena’s Return

The guys also discuss the cage match between Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch

By Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde

‘Special Ops: Lioness’ and Taylor Sheridan’s Worldview. Plus, the Disney Cable Dispute and ‘Winning Time.’

Chris and Andy chat about some recent TV episodes and break down the dispute between Disney and Charter Communications

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

An Early Look at Pats-Eagles With Khari Thompson. Plus, Top Five Brady Moments.

Brian and Khari look ahead to the season opener and discuss some interesting NFL teams

By Brian Barrett