Can SGA Make the Leap Next Season? Plus, Admiring All the Talent at the World Cup and the Lost Art of Rebounding.



Verno and KOC continue to share their excitement for the ongoing FIBA Basketball World Cup (01:00). They discuss Team USA’s roster, which is filled with rising young talent, as well as their lack of size before diving into the rebounding issue that could be trouble for future rosters in the World Cup. Also, they dive into their mailbag and answer more emails! They discuss if Shai Gilgeous-Alexander can make the superstar leap next season, Noah Lyles’s “world champions” comments, what the Raptors can do to return to contention, and so much more (20:45).

