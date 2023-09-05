 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Why WWE Doesn’t Need CM Punk, the Judgment Day Has Replaced the Bloodline, Plus a Breakdown of John Cena’s Return

The guys also discuss the cage match between Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch

By Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde
A fired-up Rosenberg is joined by his old pal SGG on today’s episode to react to an action-packed weekend of professional wrestling. The guys discuss:

  • John Cena’s return, and the back and forth he shared with the Miz (5:50)
  • The MAJ-ness of the cage match between Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch (13:53)
  • Whether the Judgment Day has replaced the Bloodline, and why Rosenberg loves Grayson Waller on the mic (20:30)
  • CM Punk’s exit from AEW, why the move locked in a really good weekend for Tony Khan, whether WWE should go after Punk, and whether Punk’s departure will actually solve any of AEW’s problems (34:23)

Happy Greg History Week! Stay maj.

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde
Producer: Troy Farkas

