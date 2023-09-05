24 Question Party People: Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie

On this week’s show, Ben Gibbard comes on to chat with Yasi about life, death, and the truth. Other big topics include: Daryl Hall—one of the greatest vocal ad-libbers of all time? Can a live performance make you want to flip a car over? What kind of protein powder are we all using? All this and more is revealed on another riveting episode of 24 Question Party People.
Host: Yasi Salek
Guest: Ben Gibbard
Producer: Jesse Miller-Gordon
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Additional Production Supervision: Justin Sayles
Theme Song: Hether Fortune
