24 Question Party People: Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie



On this week’s show, Ben Gibbard comes on to chat with Yasi about life, death, and the truth. Other big topics include: Daryl Hall—one of the greatest vocal ad-libbers of all time? Can a live performance make you want to flip a car over? What kind of protein powder are we all using? All this and more is revealed on another riveting episode of 24 Question Party People.

Host: Yasi Salek

Guest: Ben Gibbard

Producer: Jesse Miller-Gordon

Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

Additional Production Supervision: Justin Sayles

Theme Song: Hether Fortune

