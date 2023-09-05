 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

24 Question Party People: Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie

Ben Gibbard comes on to chat with Yasi about life, death, and the truth

By Yasi Salek
Death Cab For Cutie Perform At The Roundhouse Photo by Burak Cingi/Redferns


On this week’s show, Ben Gibbard comes on to chat with Yasi about life, death, and the truth. Other big topics include: Daryl Hall—one of the greatest vocal ad-libbers of all time? Can a live performance make you want to flip a car over? What kind of protein powder are we all using? All this and more is revealed on another riveting episode of 24 Question Party People.

Host: Yasi Salek
Guest: Ben Gibbard
Producer: Jesse Miller-Gordon
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Additional Production Supervision: Justin Sayles
Theme Song: Hether Fortune

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Music

The Latest

Evan Ferguson’s Hat Trick, Late Goals for Three England Boys, and Flowers for Mana Iwabuchi

Plus, there’s a bit of VAR chat

By Ian Wright, Flo Lloyd-Hughes, and 1 more

Rugby World Cup 2023—Here We Guuuu!! Predictions, Positivity, Pessimism.

It’s finally here, so we’ll be looking ahead to the much anticipated start of the 2023 World Cup in France

By The Rugby Pod

RICO in Georgia and the Politics of Atlanta’s “Cop City” With George Chidi

Bakari and George also discuss the potential political future of Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis

By Bakari Sellers
Play

Mental Trillness With Juicy J

Juicy J joins to discuss mental wellness, producing classics, and wild stories after winning the Oscar for Best Original Song

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

The Deion Effect at Colorado With Joel Klatt, Plus Life Advice

Are the Buffs for real this season?

By Ryen Russillo

23 Questions That Could Shape the 2023 NFL Season

Can the Packers find success with Jordan Love? What exactly are the Cardinals doing? How will the rookie quarterbacks fare? And who’ll win the Super Bowl?

By Steven Ruiz