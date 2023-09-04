The Top Five Matches From the Weekend of WWE Payback and AEW All Out

David and Kaz look back at the weekend full of pro wrestling after WWE Payback and AEW All Out. They get into the following:
- The Judgment Day on top (19:31)
- Jey Uso’s next chapter (24:00)
- AEW after CM Punk (34:20)
- Can L.A. Knight have five-star matches (43:07)
- Did we miss out on Edge vs. John Cena (59:29)
- Top five matches from the weekend (62:07)
