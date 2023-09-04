Arsenal Beat Manchester United in the Stadio Derby and More Bellingham Brilliance



Musa and Ryan begin with a couple of bits from the weekend before turning their attention to the Stadio Derby, which saw Arsenal seal a late win against Manchester United at Emirates Stadium (04:45). They chat about the main takeaways from the performances, the key decisions, and the questions left of Erik ten Hag’s side. They then round up some great Premier League football (28:11), which saw big wins for Nottingham Forest, Spurs, Liverpool, and Brighton, and left many managers with plenty to figure out going into the first international break. Finally, they talk about some other goings-on around Europe (40:46), including another Jude Bellingham moment, Lyon getting a telling-off from their Ultras, and more.

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga

Producer: Ryan Hunn

Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

