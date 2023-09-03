AEW Fires CM Punk

CM Punk has been fired from All Elite Wrestling!
David, Kaz, Khal, and Brian fire up the mics and react to the breaking news.
- Tony Khan’s reactions (5:28)
- Was CM Punk worth the investment? (10:40)
- Will he return to WWE? (31:34)
Hosts: David Shoemaker, Kazeem Famuyide, Khal Davenport, and Brian H. Waters
Producer: Brian H. Waters
