AEW Fires CM Punk

David, Kaz, Khal, and Brian react to the news of CM Punk’s departure and speculate about his future

By David Shoemaker, Kazeem Famuyide, Khal Davenport, and Brian Waters
AEW


CM Punk has been fired from All Elite Wrestling!

David, Kaz, Khal, and Brian fire up the mics and react to the breaking news.

  • Tony Khan’s reactions (5:28)
  • Was CM Punk worth the investment? (10:40)
  • Will he return to WWE? (31:34)

Hosts: David Shoemaker, Kazeem Famuyide, Khal Davenport, and Brian H. Waters
Producer: Brian H. Waters

