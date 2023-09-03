AEW Fires CM Punk



CM Punk has been fired from All Elite Wrestling!

David, Kaz, Khal, and Brian fire up the mics and react to the breaking news.

Tony Khan’s reactions (5:28)

Was CM Punk worth the investment? (10:40)

Will he return to WWE? (31:34)

Hosts: David Shoemaker, Kazeem Famuyide, Khal Davenport, and Brian H. Waters

Producer: Brian H. Waters

