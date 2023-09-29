The Las Vegas Friday Something: A Surprise Return to the Show, Adam Cole’s Injury, and More Mt. Schlump-more!

Coming to you from Las Vegas on the eve of another Canelo Alvarez fight, it’s the world’s no. 1 sports and recreation podcast! On today’s episode, Rosenberg sits down with friends Brian Campbell and Andreas Hale to talk about boxing or MMA fighters they’d be interested to see in WWE before Rosenberg decides to rip into UFC’s lack of storytelling. Then, Rosenberg flies solo to talk about Adam Cole’s injury and why it’s so devastating (21:48). And lastly, Rosenberg finishes the episode with some mailbag questions about bagels, Mt. Schlump-more, and more (24:24)!
Stay maj and enjoy yourselves.
Host: Peter Rosenberg
Guests: Brian Campbell and Andreas Hale
Producer: Troy Farkas
