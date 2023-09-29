 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Victor Osimhen, and the Return of the WSL

Ian is joined by Musa Okwonga and Mayowa Quadri to talk about Victor Osimhen following the social media posts put up by Napoli

By Ian Wright
SSC Napoli v Udinese Calcio - Serie A TIM Photo by Franco Romano/NurPhoto via Getty Images


Ian is joined by Musa Okwonga and Mayowa Quadri to talk about Victor Osimhen following the social media posts put up by Napoli on their official Tiktok, one of them comparing him to a coconut. They discuss the disconnect between the club and the fans on the issue, analyse the impact he’s had on the pitch for the club at an historic time for the city as a whole and consider what might come next for him.

They also look ahead to the start of the WSL season and set out expectations for the top five teams from last season.

Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Musa Okwonga and Mayowa Quadri
Producers: Ryan Hunn, Roscoe Bowman and Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

