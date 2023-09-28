Damian Lillard Finally Traded, Set to Join Giannis and the Bucks



It finally happened ... Damian Lillard has been traded and will join Giannis on the Bucks after a three-team trade sent Dame to Milwaukee; Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton, and picks to Portland; and Jusuf Nurkic and more players to Phoenix. Verno and KOC react to the trade and discuss what it means for all the teams involved.

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor

Producer: Jessie Lopez and Steve Ahlman

