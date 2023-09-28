 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Damian Lillard Finally Traded, Set to Join Giannis and the Bucks

Verno and KOC talk recent trades and what they mean for all teams involved

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Portland Trail Blazers v Utah Jazz Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images


It finally happened ... Damian Lillard has been traded and will join Giannis on the Bucks after a three-team trade sent Dame to Milwaukee; Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton, and picks to Portland; and Jusuf Nurkic and more players to Phoenix. Verno and KOC react to the trade and discuss what it means for all the teams involved.

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez and Steve Ahlman

