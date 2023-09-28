 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

AEW WrestleDream and NXT No Mercy Preview

Plus, fresh off their interview with Jade Cargill, David and Kaz discuss their takeaways from her media rollout

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Fresh off their interview with Jade Cargill, David and Kaz discuss their takeaways from her media rollout (3:30). Then they get into this weekend’s shows.

  • Edge’s WWE contract expires (17:13)
  • AEW WrestleDream predictions (22:37)
  • NXT No Mercy predictions (46:13)

Hosts: David Shoemaker, Kazeem Famuyide
Producer: Brian H. Waters and Jonathan Kermah

