AEW WrestleDream and NXT No Mercy Preview

Fresh off their interview with Jade Cargill, David and Kaz discuss their takeaways from her media rollout (3:30). Then they get into this weekend’s shows.
- Edge’s WWE contract expires (17:13)
- AEW WrestleDream predictions (22:37)
- NXT No Mercy predictions (46:13)
Be sure to check out videos on the brand-new Ringer TikTok account @RingerWrestling.
We are also on Instagram and Threads and X.
Hosts: David Shoemaker, Kazeem Famuyide
Producer: Brian H. Waters and Jonathan Kermah
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS