AEW WrestleDream and NXT No Mercy Preview



Fresh off their interview with Jade Cargill, David and Kaz discuss their takeaways from her media rollout (3:30). Then they get into this weekend’s shows.

Edge’s WWE contract expires (17:13)

AEW WrestleDream predictions (22:37)

NXT No Mercy predictions (46:13)

Be sure to check out videos on the brand-new Ringer TikTok account @RingerWrestling.

We are also on Instagram and Threads and X.

Hosts: David Shoemaker, Kazeem Famuyide

Producer: Brian H. Waters and Jonathan Kermah

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS