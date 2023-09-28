 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tom Cleverley and His Incredible Roy Keane Story ...

Tom Cleverley, who played for Old Trafford, Everton and more before retiring to coach, joins to talk Roy Keane, the England squad and communication on the pitch

By Ben Foster

Today in the studio we welcome a stalwart of the Premier League era and England International, Tom Cleverly! Cleverly’s professional career began at Old Trafford in 2008. His big break would come in the red shirt in the 2011-12 season as Sir Alex Ferguson chose him to be the replacement of the recently retired legend Paul Scholes. From them, he had four successful years as a Red Devil, winning the Premier League in 2013. With successful spells at Everton, Aston Villa and most recently Watford, where he featured 137 times, Cleverly hung up his boots after 15 seasons of professional football to focus on coaching.

Today, we had the pleasure of speaking to him about...

  • That Roy Keane Story…
  • The petition to remove Clevs out of the England squad…
  • The importance of communication of the pitch
  • And we decide who is the ULTIMATE winner of Countdown!

We hope you all enjoy!

