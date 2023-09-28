 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

A Report From the GOP Debate. Plus: Adam Nagourney on Triumphs and Disasters at The New York Times.

Bryan was on the ground for the second Republican debate, and New York Times journalist Adam Nagourney joins to discuss his new book, ‘The Times’

By Bryan Curtis
2024 Presidential Candidates Participate In Republican Primary Debate


Bryan is on the ground for the second Republican debate and discusses which Fox representatives he spotted at the event, where journalists watched it, and the aftermath in the spin room (0:31). Later, New York Times journalist Adam Nagourney joins to discuss his new book, The Times, which covers four decades at the paper. They touch on the process of clearance for writing a book about his employer, review certain moments of the Times’ history, from coverage of 9/11 to the Iraq War, and discuss where the Times could be in a couple of years (10:56).

Host: Bryan Curtis
Guest: Adam Nagourney
Producer: Erika Cervantes

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Press Box

The Latest

Could the Premier League’s 3 p.m. Blackout Be Reformed?

Plus, Musa and Ryan round up some of the results from midweek, including Inter’s slipup to Sassuolo, Napoli’s success on the pitch despite the noise off it, Girona at the top of La Liga and some great EFL Cup results and goals

By Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Play

‘The Rewatchables’: ‘The Big Chill’ | Lawrence Kasdan’s Friendship Comedy-Drama

Bill Simmons is joined by Chris Ryan and Sean Fennessey to rewatch Lawrence Kasdan’s 1983 comedy-drama, ‘The Big Chill,’ with Kevin Kline, Glenn Close, Tom Berenger, William Hurt, Jeff Goldblum, Mary Kay Place, and JoBeth Williams

By Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, and 1 more

Put Me In, Coach

At the second Republican presidential debate, seven try-hard candidates made their case for being taken seriously

By Bryan Curtis

The Boys Are Back in Town With ‘Gen V’—and They’re Only Getting Started

The newest offering from the ‘Boys’ extended universe premieres Friday, and it’s full of the same super-antihero angst of the original series—now set in the bodies of impulsive, moody, horny young adults

By Katie Baker
Milwaukee Bucks v Portland Trail Blazers
Play

Damian Lillard Traded to Milwaukee. Plus, ‘TNF’ Preview and Best Bets.

The East Coast Bias boys discuss the keys to Miami Dolphins–Buffalo Bills and what makes the Cleveland Browns defense historically great

By John Jastremski, Raheem Palmer, and 1 more

The Smiths: Part 2 With Naomi Fry

Things move quickly for the quartet, and as quickly as they rise to deserved prominence, they just as quickly begin to see small cracks in the foundation of the band

By Yasi Salek