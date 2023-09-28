A Report From the GOP Debate. Plus: Adam Nagourney on Triumphs and Disasters at The New York Times.

Bryan is on the ground for the second Republican debate and discusses which Fox representatives he spotted at the event, where journalists watched it, and the aftermath in the spin room (0:31). Later, New York Times journalist Adam Nagourney joins to discuss his new book, The Times, which covers four decades at the paper. They touch on the process of clearance for writing a book about his employer, review certain moments of the Times’ history, from coverage of 9/11 to the Iraq War, and discuss where the Times could be in a couple of years (10:56).
Host: Bryan Curtis
Guest: Adam Nagourney
Producer: Erika Cervantes
