Could the Premier League’s 3 p.m. Blackout Be Reformed?

Plus, Musa and Ryan round up some of the results from midweek, including Inter’s slipup to Sassuolo, Napoli’s success on the pitch despite the noise off it, Girona at the top of La Liga and some great EFL Cup results and goals

By Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
FC Internazionale v US Sassuolo - Serie A TIM Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images


Musa and Ryan round up some of the results from midweek, including Inter’s slipup to Sassuolo, Napoli’s success on the pitch despite the noise off it, Girona at the top of La Liga and some great EFL Cup results and goals (03:05). Then, following reports last week that the Premier League is considering introducing a new Sunday evening televised match time, they discuss whether there is potential for the U.K.’s 3 p.m. blackout—conceived in the 1960s—to reform or evolve (22:37). Plus, the pros, cons and concerns about any potential solutions.

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

