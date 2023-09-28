 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Smiths: Part 2 With Naomi Fry

Things move quickly for the quartet, and as quickly as they rise to deserved prominence, they just as quickly begin to see small cracks in the foundation of the band

By Yasi Salek
The Smiths Photo by Pete Cronin/Redferns/Getty Images


Welcome back to the Bandsplain episode that doesn’t see a good reason why it should smile. We join our heroes once again, to find them restless in Manchester (for now). Things move quickly for the quartet and as quickly as they rise to deserved prominence, they just as quickly begin to see small cracks in the foundation of the band. Naomi Fry is back to grace us with her knowledge and wisdom, in the face of all those rolling bass lines.

Follow Naomi Fry on Twitter @FryNaomiFry.

Host: Yasi Salek
Guest: Naomi Fry
Producer: Jesse Miller-Gordon
Audio Editor: Adrian Bridges
Additional Production Supervision: Justin Sayles
Theme Song: Bethany Cosentino

