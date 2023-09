Tara reports live from Simi Valley following the weirdest GOP debate yet! After debriefing in the spin room, Tara recruits Axios political correspondent Alex Thompson to give out awards and discuss the night’s winners and losers.

For more of Tara’s reporting, please sign up for her newsletter “The Best & The Brightest” at puck.news/tarapalmeri and use the discount code TARA20

Host: Tara Palmeri

Guest: Alex Thompson

Producers: Devon Manze and Conor Nevins

Subscribe: Spotify