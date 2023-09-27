The Rock at Elimination Chamber? Plus, Unpacking Jade Cargill’s Interview on ‘The Masked Man Show.’



Ben, Khal, and Brian kick off the show by celebrating Brian’s two-year Ringer-versary and reflecting on his first interaction with David Shoemaker. Then, they dive into a few top headlines:

The Rock is rumored to appear at Elimination Chamber as a warm-up for WrestleMania 40 (3:40)

WWE ’s high hopes for Jey Uso (17:14)

WrestleDream’s shockingly low ticket sales (28:00)

Later, in They Said What?!, they react to Dip’s take on Montez Ford needing his “barbershop moment” (40:47).

Then the guys discuss Jade Cargill’s signing with WWE and her first interview on The Masked Man Show (51:33).

The crew closes the show with highlights from NXT (79:06) and a preview of tonight’s AEW Dynamite (76:04).

Hosts: Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian H. Waters

Producer: Brian H. Waters

