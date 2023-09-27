The Rock at Elimination Chamber? Plus, Unpacking Jade Cargill’s Interview on ‘The Masked Man Show.’

Ben, Khal, and Brian kick off the show by celebrating Brian’s two-year Ringer-versary and reflecting on his first interaction with David Shoemaker. Then, they dive into a few top headlines:
- The Rock is rumored to appear at Elimination Chamber as a warm-up for WrestleMania 40 (3:40)
- WWE ’s high hopes for Jey Uso (17:14)
- WrestleDream’s shockingly low ticket sales (28:00)
Later, in They Said What?!, they react to Dip’s take on Montez Ford needing his “barbershop moment” (40:47).
Then the guys discuss Jade Cargill’s signing with WWE and her first interview on The Masked Man Show (51:33).
The crew closes the show with highlights from NXT (79:06) and a preview of tonight’s AEW Dynamite (76:04).
For an opportunity to have your hot take featured on They Said What?!, leave a voicemail at (202) 417-8160.
Be sure to check out videos on the brand-new Ringer TikTok account @RingerWrestling.
We are also on Instagram, Threads, and X.
Hosts: Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian H. Waters
Producer: Brian H. Waters
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS