Week 3 Recap, Week 4 Look Ahead, MLB Futures Update, and Betaches

Cousin Sal and the D3 recap Week 3 in the NFL by talking about the Cardinals’ upset over the Cowboys (1:47), the Raiders’ coaching mistakes (16:16), and whether the Jets can continue with Zach Wilson (26:35). Next, they recap the weekend in college football, which featured a blowout win by the Ducks over Coach Prime and Colorado (45:06), before moving on to an MLB futures update (57:34) and betaches (60:19).
Hosts: Cousin Sal, Darren Szokoli, Brian Szokoli, and Harry Gagnon
Producer: Michael Szokoli
