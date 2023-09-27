 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Week 3 Recap, Week 4 Look Ahead, MLB Futures Update, and Betaches

Can the Jets keep going with Zach Wilson?

By Cousin Sal Iacono
Photo by Elsa/Getty Images


Cousin Sal and the D3 recap Week 3 in the NFL by talking about the Cardinals’ upset over the Cowboys (1:47), the Raiders’ coaching mistakes (16:16), and whether the Jets can continue with Zach Wilson (26:35). Next, they recap the weekend in college football, which featured a blowout win by the Ducks over Coach Prime and Colorado (45:06), before moving on to an MLB futures update (57:34) and betaches (60:19).

Hosts: Cousin Sal, Darren Szokoli, Brian Szokoli, and Harry Gagnon
Producer: Michael Szokoli

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Against All Odds with Cousin Sal

The Latest

‘The Boy and the Heron’ Caps Hayao Miyazaki’s Continuing Career

Hayao Miyazaki’s latest (and possibly last) Studio Ghibli release would be a fitting film for the legendary director to go out on, not that he’s ready to retire

By Daniel Chin

‘Ahsoka’ Episode 7 Instant Reactions

The Midnight Boys are back to give you the rundown from the penultimate episode of ‘Ahsoka’

By Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, and 2 more

“Are the Bears the Get-Right Game of the NFL?”

Jason dives into the Cubs’ epic meltdown against the Atlanta Braves, then he travels to the South Side to give a quick update on the White Sox. Jason talks football with former Bears defensive end Alex Brown, and the two dive into the Bears’ defensive struggles and more.

By Jason Goff

Should We Be Worried About the 1-2 Jaguars?

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is playing better than the team’s record indicates, and Jacksonville has suffered from some bad luck. But the Jaguars’ early-season struggles could be a sign that this team’s ceiling is lower than previously thought.

By Ben Solak

Power Ranking the Top Trade Targets and Sell-High Candidates for Week 4

Is Puka Nacua the ultimate wild card? Is it time to hit the panic button on Dak Prescott? All this and more!

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 1 more

The Dame Trade Hostage Crisis, a Lethal Browns D, and Miami’s Speed and Motion Apex

Bill looks at some fake trades for Lillard with Michael before evaluating the dominant Dolphins with Wos

By Bill Simmons, Michael Lombardi, and 1 more