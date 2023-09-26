Jade Cargill Talks About Joining the WWE



Today, WWE announced it has signed free-agent superstar Jade Cargill. David and Kaz talk with her just hours after she signed on the dotted line and discuss the following:

Why she chose WWE (1:30)

Whom she’s looking forward to wrestling (6:50)

How WWE will help her reach her potential (9:20)

Whom she will miss the most from AEW (15:10)

Creating footsteps for the next generation to follow (20:50)

Be sure to check out videos on the brand-new Ringer TikTok account @‌RingerWrestling.

We are also on Instagram and Threads and X.

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

Guest: Jade Cargill

Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS