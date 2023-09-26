Jade Cargill Talks About Joining the WWE

Today, WWE announced it has signed free-agent superstar Jade Cargill. David and Kaz talk with her just hours after she signed on the dotted line and discuss the following:
- Why she chose WWE (1:30)
- Whom she’s looking forward to wrestling (6:50)
- How WWE will help her reach her potential (9:20)
- Whom she will miss the most from AEW (15:10)
- Creating footsteps for the next generation to follow (20:50)
Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Guest: Jade Cargill
Producer: Brian H. Waters
