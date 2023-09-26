 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Jade Cargill Talks About Joining the WWE

Jade breaks down why she chose WWE, how it will help her reach her potential, and so much more!

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Jade Cargill


Today, WWE announced it has signed free-agent superstar Jade Cargill. David and Kaz talk with her just hours after she signed on the dotted line and discuss the following:

  • Why she chose WWE (1:30)
  • Whom she’s looking forward to wrestling (6:50)
  • How WWE will help her reach her potential (9:20)
  • Whom she will miss the most from AEW (15:10)
  • Creating footsteps for the next generation to follow (20:50)

Be sure to check out videos on the brand-new Ringer TikTok account @‌RingerWrestling.

We are also on Instagram and Threads and X.

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Guest: Jade Cargill
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Masked Man Show

The Latest

Buy or Sell

Raheem and Brandon Anderson discuss which teams’ stocks are plummeting and which are rising

By Raheem Palmer

How WWE Should Build Jade Cargill. Plus, Mount Schlump-more and Assessing John Cena’s Return.

SGG also says goodbye to some of his favorite wrestlers who were let go by WWE last week

By Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde

Don’t Count Out the Bengals, D’Andre Swift Keeps the Eagles’ Arrow Pointing Up, and More Big Takeaways From Week 3

Plus, Sheil airs out his many issues with Raiders coach Josh McDaniels, while Ben praises Pete Carroll’s ability to right the ship up in Seattle

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals
Play

Week 3 Reactions, Track to the Future, and a Week 4 Look Ahead With Cousin Sal and John Jastremski

Tate Frazier and Cousin Sal react to the Monday night matchups, look at some future odds in Track to the Future, and preview the lines for the upcoming week in the NFL

By Tate Frazier, Cousin Sal Iacono, and 1 more

Radiohead: ‘In Rainbows’

We begin our season-long dissection of ‘In Rainbows’ with a sweeping biography of the band and its historic run of landmark albums

By Cole Cuchna

Madrid Derby, Ajax Chaos and Kane’s Dreierpack!

Plus, Musa’s thoughts on the Premier League weekend

By Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga