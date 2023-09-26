How WWE Should Build Jade Cargill. Plus, Mount Schlump-more and Assessing John Cena’s Return.



The trio of Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip is back and in rare fashion. On today’s episode, the three maj hosts of the world’s no. 1 sports and recreation podcast get into the following:

Jade Cargill signing with WWE and the guys’ thoughts for how WWE should bring the former AEW star into the fold (6:46)

SGG says goodbye to some of his favorite wrestlers who were let go by WWE last week (21:37)

Eddie Kingston’s place among the all-time great schlumps of professional wrestling (27:21)

Why SGG finds himself underwhelmed by John Cena’s return thus far (37:25)

And in the educational portion of the program, Rosenberg learns how to take a COVID test and Dip learns how to use Siri for the first time.

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Greg Hyde, Dip

Producer: Brian H. Waters, Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS