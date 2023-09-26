 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How WWE Should Build Jade Cargill. Plus, Mount Schlump-more and Assessing John Cena’s Return.

SGG also says goodbye to some of his favorite wrestlers who were let go by WWE last week

By Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde
The trio of Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip is back and in rare fashion. On today’s episode, the three maj hosts of the world’s no. 1 sports and recreation podcast get into the following:

  • Jade Cargill signing with WWE and the guys’ thoughts for how WWE should bring the former AEW star into the fold (6:46)
  • SGG says goodbye to some of his favorite wrestlers who were let go by WWE last week (21:37)
  • Eddie Kingston’s place among the all-time great schlumps of professional wrestling (27:21)
  • Why SGG finds himself underwhelmed by John Cena’s return thus far (37:25)

And in the educational portion of the program, Rosenberg learns how to take a COVID test and Dip learns how to use Siri for the first time.

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Greg Hyde, Dip
Producer: Brian H. Waters, Troy Farkas

