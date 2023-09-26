 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Madrid Derby, Ajax Chaos and Kane’s Dreierpack!

Plus, Musa’s thoughts on the Premier League weekend

By Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga EA Sports Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images


Musa and Ryan begin with a little bit of a catchup, plus Musa’s thoughts on the Premier League weekend (01:00), before moving on to Atlético’s 3-1 derby win over Real Madrid (04:04); some Serie A chat (16:58); chaos at Ajax (19:09); Harry Kane scoring three, assisting two and breaking records (29:12); plus a tasty Austrian cup tie (38:53) and lots more!

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

