Madrid Derby, Ajax Chaos and Kane’s Dreierpack!

Musa and Ryan begin with a little bit of a catchup, plus Musa’s thoughts on the Premier League weekend (01:00), before moving on to Atlético’s 3-1 derby win over Real Madrid (04:04); some Serie A chat (16:58); chaos at Ajax (19:09); Harry Kane scoring three, assisting two and breaking records (29:12); plus a tasty Austrian cup tie (38:53) and lots more!
Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
