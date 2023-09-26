 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

24 Question Party People: Lou Barlow of Dinosaur Jr., Sebadoh, and Folk Implosion

Celebrated musician and fellow podcaster Lou Barlow joins the show this week to chat about matters of the heart, soul, and mind

By Yasi Salek
Dinosaur Jr. Perform in Berlin Photo by Martyn Goodacre/Redferns


Celebrated musician and fellow podcaster Lou Barlow joins the show this week to compare podcasting styles and scheduling preferences and to share best practices for filing systems and great hacks for spreadsheets. Yasi and Lou don’t really do any of that, but they do chat about matters of the heart, soul, and mind—as well as an Evan Dando party story that you have to hear to believe—this week on 24 Question Party People.

Host: Yasi Salek
Guest: Lou Barlow
Producer: Jesse Miller-Gordon
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Additional Production Supervision: Justin Sayles
Theme Song: Hether Fortune

