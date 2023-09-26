Brutal Battle Between Ireland and the Boks, Wales Wallop the Wallabies and Scotland Dream Big

The lads are pumped after one of the all-time-great pool games between the Boks and Irish in Paris. We break down the game, where it was won and lost and where to next for both teams. We also take a look at Wales’s massive win against the Wallabies and how impressive Gatland’s squad looks going into the quarterfinals. Goodey goes in hard on Eddie Jones after a woeful campaign for the Wallabies and his toxic environment, and Jim gives his take on Scotland’s performance against Tonga and how they look going into a couple do-or-die games.
