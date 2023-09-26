 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Eight Things to Look Forward to Entering the NBA Season

Verno and KOC also discuss the Toronto Raptors’ interest in Damian Lillard

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Portland Trail Blazers v Utah Jazz Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images


After it was reported that the Raptors are front-runners to trade for Damian Lillard, Verno and KOC discuss Toronto’s interest in Dame, what it would take for both sides to agree to a deal, and the other teams that could possibly make a move (03:41). Also, as the guys enter their eighth season covering basketball together, they discuss eight things that they are most excited for in the upcoming season (19:35).

Got a question for Verno and KOC? Send them an email at nbamailbag@gmail.com! Or you can send the guys a tweet @ChrisVernonShow and @KevinOConnorNBA!

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

