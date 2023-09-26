Eight Things to Look Forward to Entering the NBA Season



After it was reported that the Raptors are front-runners to trade for Damian Lillard, Verno and KOC discuss Toronto’s interest in Dame, what it would take for both sides to agree to a deal, and the other teams that could possibly make a move (03:41). Also, as the guys enter their eighth season covering basketball together, they discuss eight things that they are most excited for in the upcoming season (19:35).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor

