Is Ricky Starks Mr. Collision? Plus, LA Knight Reaches Refund Levels.

Dave and Kaz open up the show by discussing the best dances in pro wrestling. Plus:
- Matt Riddle released (9:55)
- KeMonito wants to retire from Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (22:44)
- Ricky Starks vs. Bryan Danielson (28:16)
- LA Knight reaches refund levels (46:30)
- Bobby Lashley wants more from the Street Profits (62:08)
Hosts: David Shoemaker, Kazeem Famuyide, and Brian H. Waters
Producer: Brian H. Waters
