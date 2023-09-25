Is Ricky Starks Mr. Collision? Plus, LA Knight Reaches Refund Levels.



Dave and Kaz open up the show by discussing the best dances in pro wrestling. Plus:

Matt Riddle released (9:55)

KeMonito wants to retire from Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (22:44)

Ricky Starks vs. Bryan Danielson (28:16)

LA Knight reaches refund levels (46:30)

Bobby Lashley wants more from the Street Profits (62:08)

Hosts: David Shoemaker, Kazeem Famuyide, and Brian H. Waters

Producer: Brian H. Waters

