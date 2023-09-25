 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Is Ricky Starks Mr. Collision? Plus, LA Knight Reaches Refund Levels.

Also, discussing Matt Riddle’s release from WWE

By David Shoemaker, Kazeem Famuyide, and Brian Waters
AEW


Dave and Kaz open up the show by discussing the best dances in pro wrestling. Plus:

  • Matt Riddle released (9:55)
  • KeMonito wants to retire from Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (22:44)
  • Ricky Starks vs. Bryan Danielson (28:16)
  • LA Knight reaches refund levels (46:30)
  • Bobby Lashley wants more from the Street Profits (62:08)

Hosts: David Shoemaker, Kazeem Famuyide, and Brian H. Waters
Producer: Brian H. Waters

