 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

North London Derby Debrief, Newcastle’s Record-Tying Win, and the Rest of the Premier League

There are some flowers for Megan Rapinoe, who bowed out from international football on Sunday

By Ian Wright and Ryan Hunn
Arsenal FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images


Ian is joined by Ryan Hunn for a big North London derby debrief (01:04), where the points were shared at Emirates Stadium, Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs side continued their great start to the season, and Arsenal were left ruing a missed chance or two. They then round up the rest of the Premier League, where Manchester City maintained their 100 percent start (16:49) and Chelsea suffered another defeat, this time to Aston Villa. Ian went back to Turf Moor on Saturday, to watch his old club Burnley host Manchester United (24:50), plus there’s obviously chat about Newcastle’s 8-0 thrashing of Sheffield United, Everton’s first win of the season, and 3-1 wins for Liverpool and Brighton. Finally, there are some flowers for Megan Rapinoe, who bowed out from international football yesterday.

Host: Ian Wright
Guest: Ryan Hunn
Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Wrighty's House

The Latest

2023 Ryder Cup Preview and Picks!

House and Hubbard talk through the design of the Ryder Cup golf course, debate whether it gives Team Europe an advantage, and explain why depth is the advantage for the U.S. Team

By Joe House and Nathan Hubbard

Austin Rivers on Podcasting as an Active NBA Player and Life as a Role Player in the League

The NBA veteran joins to discuss his journeyman career

By Logan Murdock, Raja Bell, and 1 more

Are the Dolphins Terrifying the Rest of the NFL? Plus Top 5 NFL QB Prospects and More With Todd McShay.

Ryen breaks down the latest in NFL and college football, including he Ohio State–Notre Dame matchup, QB prospects for the 2024 NFL draft, and Oregon-Colorado

By Ryen Russillo

Clarence Thomas, College Admissions, and Court Expansion With Elie Mystal

Bakari and Elie also discuss the diverse judicial appointments of the Biden administration

By Bakari Sellers

Dan Hurley’s New Beef, Cooper Flagg’s Options, and a Battle of the Brands

Tate Frazier and J. Kyle Mann discuss Coach Prime’s haters, the 2024 recruiting class, Adidas’s latest move in the battle of the brands, and more

By Tate Frazier and J. Kyle Mann
New England Patriots v New York Jets
Play

Patriots Beat the Jets, Bears Drama, and Previewing the Undefeated Eagles on ‘MNF’ 

Brian Barrett and James White break down the New England Patriots win, the New York Jets’ commitment Zach Wilson, and all the drama in Chicago

By Brian Barrett, John Jastremski, and 3 more