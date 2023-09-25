North London Derby Debrief, Newcastle’s Record-Tying Win, and the Rest of the Premier League

Ian is joined by Ryan Hunn for a big North London derby debrief (01:04), where the points were shared at Emirates Stadium, Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs side continued their great start to the season, and Arsenal were left ruing a missed chance or two. They then round up the rest of the Premier League, where Manchester City maintained their 100 percent start (16:49) and Chelsea suffered another defeat, this time to Aston Villa. Ian went back to Turf Moor on Saturday, to watch his old club Burnley host Manchester United (24:50), plus there’s obviously chat about Newcastle’s 8-0 thrashing of Sheffield United, Everton’s first win of the season, and 3-1 wins for Liverpool and Brighton. Finally, there are some flowers for Megan Rapinoe, who bowed out from international football yesterday.
Host: Ian Wright
Guest: Ryan Hunn
Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
