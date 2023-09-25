2023 Ryder Cup Preview and Picks!

The 2023 Ryder Cup is here! House and Hubbard set the stage for the event by talking through the design of the golf course, debating if it gives Team Europe an advantage, and explaining why depth is the advantage for the U.S. Team (01:57). Then, they offer their favorite picks and bets for the weekend (36:47) and discuss who they think will go first and last for each team’s singles matches (49:41).
Hosts: Joe House and Nathan Hubbard
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo
Photo Suggestions: Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland, Brooks Koepka
