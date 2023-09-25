Clarence Thomas, College Admissions, and Court Expansion With Elie Mystal

Bakari Sellers is joined by writer and political commentator Elie Mystal to discuss the impact of the Supreme Court’s affirmative action ruling (:56), the ethical disaster that is Justice Clarence Thomas (11:20), and the diverse judicial appointments of the Biden administration (18:21). Plus, the historical timeline of the court’s expansion through the years (23:49).
Host: Bakari Sellers
Guest: Elie Mystal
Producer: Donnie Beacham Jr.
Executive Producer: Jarrod Loadholt
