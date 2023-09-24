Michael Harriot on ‘Black AF History: The Un-Whitewashed Story of America’



Larry is joined by author, journalist, and cultural critic Michael Harriot to discuss his new book Black AF History: The Un-Whitewashed Story of America. They begin their conversation by exploring Michael’s incredibly thorough research style and educational roots. They then dive into how historical facts get replaced by false narratives over time and the motivations behind the western imperialists’ contributions to some of these myths (9:09). Larry and Michael then examine the factors that allow certain civilizations to dominate others and talk about the unique aspects of early American slave trade versus similar human trafficking scenarios in other parts of the world (16:33). After the break, they shine a light on Christianity’s role in the rise of white supremacy, slavery, and the colonization of America (34:15). Michael ends the pod by revealing his thoughts on the biggest obstacles facing truthful historical storytelling and the state of modern white supremacy (53:23).

Host: Larry Wilmore

Guest: Michael Harriot

Producers: Chris Sutton and Mike Wargon

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS