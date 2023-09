KOC sits down with potential top-five pick Izan Almansa of the G League Ignite as they discuss why he decided to make the jump from the Overtime Elite to the G League, how he handles his confidence with shooting, Joel Embiid versus Nikola Jokic, playing with the national team in Spain, looking forward to playing in the playoffs, and so much more.

Host: Kevin O’Connor

Guest: Izan Almansa

Producer: Jessie Lopez

