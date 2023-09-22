Microsoft Leaks, ‘Mortal Kombat 1’ Review, and a Preview of ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’

Ben and Jess react to this week’s revelations about Microsoft’s Xbox plans and discuss why gaming leaks cause such a sensation (2:30), then compare their philosophies about exploiting glitches to make money in games (10:40). After that, they review the latest reboot in the Mortal Kombat series, Mortal Kombat 1 (17:40), as well as Megan Fox’s confounding performance as Nitara (34:17). Finally, Jess shares her experience at a hands-on preview event for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (40:55)
Hosts: Ben Lindbergh and Jess Clemons
Producer: Devon Renaldo
Subscribe: Spotify